Rajkot: As Covid-19 cases and new variants of the novel coronavirus surge across the country, fear and panic has gripped people yet again. In order to encourage more people to get themselves vaccinated, the goldsmith community in Gujarat’s Rajkot recently came up with a unique strategy. According to an ANI report, the community offered nose pins made of gold to women and hand blenders to men getting vaccine doses at their vaccination camp. So, not only will you get vaccinated against the virus, you will also get a free gift! Also Read - Lockdown-like Restrictions to be Reimposed in Gujarat? High Court Directs State to Take Decision

The giveaways are given after the beneficiaries get inoculated with vaccine at the camp. This move comes as the government opened the vaccination drive from April 1 for anyone above the age of 45 years. Till 8pm on Saturday, a total of 7,44,42,267 vaccine doses have been registered across the country, including those of healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above the age of 45 years, with and without co-morbidity issues.

See pictures of this unique drive here:

#COVID19 | In a bid to encourage people to take vaccine, the goldsmith community in Gujarat’s Rajkot are offering a nose-pin made of gold to women & hand blender to men getting inoculated at their vaccination camp (Visuals from yesterday) pic.twitter.com/2YImKMs8Nh — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021

Meanwhile, a Surat-based company also launched a free week-long COVID-19 vaccination drive for its employees. “They either have to take vaccine or get tested after every 3 days else won’t be allowed to work. Hopefully, it’d encourage all to get vaccinated,” said the company director.

A total of 3,160 fresh Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths in 24 hours were reported in Gujarat on Monday. Reacting to the news, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday said there is a dire need for lockdown-like restrictions in the state, given the surge in Covid-19 cases. The court further suggested that curfew should be imposed in the state for three to four days.

India on Tuesday reported 96,982 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 1,26,86,049. On the other hand, over 446 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,65,547.