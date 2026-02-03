Home

Viral

Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixits husband cheats on her, shares proof while screaming; netizens say, acting ke Rs 50 kaat

‘Vada Pav Girl’ Chandrika Dixit’s husband cheats on her, shares ‘proof’ while screaming; netizens say, ‘acting ke Rs 50 kaat’

Chandrika Dixit shared an emotional video accusing her husband of cheating, leaving social media divided and concerned.

Social media wakes up to new controversies almost every day, but this time the spotlight has fallen on Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the ‘Vada Pav Girl’ and a former Bigg Boss OTT contestant. The influencer shared an emotional video on Instagram, accusing her husband, Yugam Gera, of having an extramarital affair for the past two months.

The video, in which Chandrika is seen crying and speaking directly to the camera, quickly went viral and gathered millions of views. In the caption, she wrote, “I have proof too.” Her allegations have sparked intense debate online, with netizens reacting strongly on both sides.

Here’s what Chandrika Dixit said

In the video, Chandrika spoke about the emotional pain she has been going through. She said she had stayed quiet for over two months but could no longer hold back.

She said, “What does he want? What do you want to show the world, our fights… You know what I’ve been enduring for the past two months. It’s been more than two months since I’ve said anything. I’m working, taking care of the child, managing the shop, the work, everything, and you’re getting up and doing all this… the girl who’s been following you around all day calling you husband. There are so many things that are tearing my nerves apart. I can’t work. What should I do?”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

She also shared screenshots and photos on Instagram that she claims are proof of her husband’s alleged affair, further fuelling the controversy.

Watch the video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandrika Gera (@chandrika.dixit)

Here’s what netizens said:

As soon as the video was shared, social media users started giving mixed reactions. One of them said, “acting ke Rs 50 kaat.” Another wrote,“wow kya acting h,” One more wrote, “Ab vaise ni hore viral to aise sahi.” While one commented, “Kya hua sister aap ko aaj aise hall me.”

From the Vada Pav stall to viral fame

Chandrika first became popular after videos of her running a vada pav stall in Delhi went viral. Her story of struggle, hard work, and determination won many hearts. She later entered Bigg Boss OTT, where her fan following grew even stronger.

Even after marriage, Chandrika stayed active as a content creator and influencer. However, this personal issue has now taken centre stage and turned into a major talking point across platforms.

No response from husband yet

So far, Yugam Gera has not issued any public statement regarding the allegations. There has also been no confirmation of any legal action from either side.

On social media, reactions are mixed. While many users are supporting Chandrika for speaking up and calling her brave, others believe the matter should have stayed private. Hashtags like #ChandrikaDixit and #VadaPavGirl continue to trend as the video circulates widely.

For now, the influencer’s emotional post has left her followers shocked, concerned, and waiting to see what happens next.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.