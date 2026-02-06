Home

Vada pav girl Chandrika Dixit’s mystery man teases BIG reveal on February 8, video goes viral

A viral video featuring Chandrika Dixit’s mystery companion has sparked curiosity online, with netizens speculating about what the February 8 announcement could be.

Social media personality Chandrika Dixit, widely known as the Vada Pav Girl, is once again making headlines. This time, it is not because of her street food business but due to a viral video that has left netizens curious and divided. In the video, Chandrika appears with a mystery man who hints at a major reveal planned for February 8, triggering speculation across social platforms.

Video that sparked curiosity

In the viral clip, Chandrika is seen asking the mystery man if he is aware of the names being given to him by the media and the stories circulating about their relationship. She questions him about the online chatter and allegations. The man calmly responds that he will answer everyone soon. When Chandrika asks him when he plans to do so, his reply is simple yet intriguing: “8 taarik ko.” This one line was enough to set the internet buzzing.

Netizens react with speculation and jokes

As soon as the video surfaced, social media users flooded the comment section with reactions. Some joked that February 8 might be a proposal day, with comments like “lagta hai bhai propose karne wale” and “8 ko propose day hai na.” Others dismissed the entire situation as a publicity stunt meant to grab attention amid ongoing personal drama. The mix of humour curiosity and criticism kept the video trending.

Watch the viral video here

Ongoing controversy with husband Yugam Gera

The timing of the video is significant as Chandrika has recently accused her husband Yugam Gera of cheating. She shared screenshots and photos that allegedly showed him with another woman and claimed the affair had been going on for two months. In her statements, Chandrika expressed frustration about handling both family responsibilities and their shop while dealing with emotional stress.

Yugam responded by admitting to making mistakes but denied the cheating allegations. He also accused Chandrika of posting videos with her “naya aashiq” and stated that he would not allow her to take over the shop, claiming he built it and played a major role in her success.

Who is Chandrika Dixit?

Chandrika Dixit rose to fame as a street food vendor selling Mumbai-style vada pav in Delhi’s Sainik Vihar. Her videos went viral on social media, earning her the nickname Vada Pav Girl. Her popularity later led her to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3, further boosting her public profile.

