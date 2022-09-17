Vadodara: A 40-year-old woman from Gujarat’s Vadodara was shocked to find out that the person whom she was married for 8 years, since 2014 was actually a woman earlier and underwent a sex-change surgery to become a man. In the first information report (FIR) filed in the Gotri police station, Sheetal accused Viraj Vardhan (earlier Vijayta) of “unnatural sex” and cheating. She also named his family members in the FIR.Also Read - Six Killed After SUV Rams Into Auto Rickshaw, Motorbike In Gujarat’s Anand

According to a report in TOI, the complainant said she met Viraj, a resident of Delhi, through a matrimonial website nine years ago. Her late former husband died in a road accident in 2011, leaving her behind with a 14-year-old daughter at the time. They were formally married in 2014 in the presence of family members and even went to Kashmir for their honeymoon. Also Read - Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 28, Govt Forms Panel to Probe Matter | Top Developments

“However, the man didn’t consummate the marriage and kept giving excuses for many days. When she pressured him, he claimed that an accident that he had suffered while in Russia some years ago rendered him incapable of having sex,” said the police as reported by the newspaper. Also Read - Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 25, With 40 Still Critical After Consuming Spurious Country-Made Liquor

The accused assured the woman that he would be making full-recovery after a minor surgery.

In January 2020, he told her that he wanted to undergo surgery to reduce his weight and went to Kolkata for the procedure. However, he later revealed the truth and said he actually performed a sex-change surgery to implant male organs. The woman said he did not give her any details about the surgery.

She told the police that he started performing “unnatural sex” with her and also threatened her that she would face dire consequences if she talked about it to anyone.

Gotri police inspector, MK Gurjar said the accused, who is a resident of Delhi, has been brought to Vadodara.