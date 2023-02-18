Home

Netizens Hail ‘Jai Mata Di,’ After Vaishno Devi’s Trek Journey Reduces From 6 Hours to 6 Minutes

Vaishno Devi Ropeway: The government has begun the process of constructing a Rs 250 crore ropeway project for Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir, one of the holiest Hindu sites.

Vaishno Devi Ropeway: The Mata Vaishno Devi temple is housed in a well-known cave in the Trikuta Mountains, which is one of the holiest pilgrimage sites. It is one of the oldest sacred sites in India, and pilgrims from all over the world visit it to ask for blessings. We are all aware that reaching the sacred site requires a lengthy hike. Good news for those wishing to visit the sacred place. Finally, the government has started construction on the Rs 250-crore passenger ropeway project. The 2.4 km-long ropeway will cut travel time to just 12 minutes, which will benefit devotees by saving both time and energy.

IS THERE A ROPEWAY WORKING FROM KATRA TO VAISHNO DEVI?

The new ropeway that will link Tarakote and Sanjichhat has started construction in Katra in Jammu & Kashmir. All pilgrims are expected to have a pleasant and convenient Vaishno Devi yatra thanks to this new feature. The journey will start at Tarakote, not far from the Katra base camp, and end in Sanjichhat, not far from the temple. It will feature a 1,500 per person per hour capacity and a Gondola cable car system.

WHAT IS THE NEED FOR A ROPEWAY IN VAISHNO DEVI?

The Vaishno Devi Temple is situated in the Reasi district, 5,200 feet up in the Trikuta Mountains. In 2022, around 91 lakh pilgrims made the 12-kilometre journey to the revered shrine, most of them on foot from the base camp in Katra. All of these people will benefit greatly from the ropeway, which will make their journey much more enjoyable and convenient. The ability to view the entire picturesque valley from above would make it a major tourist attraction while also protecting the local ecosystem.

The Vaishno Devi ropeway news came as a relief to several Indian devotees. The Devi worshippers thanked PM Narendra Modi and celebrated the good news. Several netizens shared pictures of the holy site and wrote, “Jai Mata Di.”

One of the users said, “Jai Mata Di 🙏6 Hours to 6 Minutes: Arduous Trek to Vaishno Devi May be History Soon as Process Begins for Rs 250Cr Ropeway.” Another user wrote, “What a great news, thank you.” The third user disapproved of the initiative and said, “Might be an unpopular opinion but a spiritual Yatra is not a trek and with any shortcut as an alternative it will lose all its essence & true purpose. The fragility of the mountains, the abode of the Devi is another issue.”

