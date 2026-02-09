Home

Valentine Week List 2026: Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Kiss Day & complete list of days to celebrate till February 14

Valentine Week is currently underway, and couples are all set to celebrate the special day of love on February 14. Valentine’s Day is just five days away, and people around the world are preparing to celebrate love. Also known as Saint Valentine’s Day, it marks the celebration of one of the most beautiful bonds in the world—love.

Love is the purest emotion and can be shared with anyone, whether it’s for your parents, partner, children, grandparents, or even friends. Spanning several days, Valentine’s Week celebrates different aspects of love and relationships, with each day dedicated to a special theme.

Valentine’s Day celebrations begin with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and finally Valentine’s Day. Each day has its own meaning and allows couples to express love in different ways. During this week, couples share their feelings, show affection, and appreciate each other’s presence in their lives. Many people choose this time to confess their love to someone special. They express their emotions by gifting flowers, chocolates, soft toys, greeting cards, and thoughtful presents. Valentine Week is all about celebrating love, care, and togetherness in simple yet meaningful ways.

Valentine’s Week 2026 dates

Rose Day – February 7, 2023, Saturday

Propose Day – February 8, 2023, Sunday

Chocolate Day – February 9, 2023, Monday

Teddy Day – February 10, 2023, Tuesday

Promise Day – February 11, 2023, Wednesday

Kiss Day – February 12, 2023, Thursday

Hug Day – February 13, 2023, Friday

Valentine’s Day – February 14, 2023, Saturday

