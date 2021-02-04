With just a few days left for Valentine’s Day, many businesses and organisations across the world are offering unmissable deals to attract couples. However, in an unconventional marketing twist, one law firm in Crossville, Tennessee is giving away free divorce to a winner of their Valentine’s Day contest. Yes, The Powers Law Firm will select one person seeking a divorce and will also offer free legal services, including court filing fees. Also Read - Fact Check: Is Taj Hotel Offering Free Stay to Couples During Valentine's Day? Here’s The Truth

“We recognize the terrible year have we all endured – the COVID-19 pandemic, a divided nation and economic hardship… We will be giving away a divorce to the winner of this contest on Valentine’s Day,” the firm said in a notification posted on Facebook. “Valentine’s Day, to some, is a reminder that they are trapped in a marriage that they cannot afford to get out of, or for some other reason,” it added.

Here’s what people need to do:

Couples first need to email their stories explaining why they want a divorce from their partners. Submissions will be accepted through Monday, February 15 and the winner will be selected on Friday, Feb. 19. However, the divorce must be agreed to both parties and involve little or no child custody issues.

“There is no cost for entry. Contestants will not be charged for Mrs. Powers’ services, or court filing fees. However, if the divorce involves minor children, the contestants will have to pay for a parent education class, ” the firm said.

The contest is only open to people that are from Tennessee, USA.

“There’s a lot of people that stay married just because they can’t afford it. Divorces are really expensive. Usually, the cost starts from $1,150, and not everyone has that kind of money to drop off the bat,” Timothy Sexton, a paralegal at the law firm, told CNN.