Forget flowers, chocolates or expensive gifts, a man in Gujarat gave his wife something that she will never be able to forget! As a token of love on Valentine's Day, a man donated a kidney to his ailing wife in Ahmedabad on their 23rd marriage anniversary. Notably, Vinod Patel's wife Ritaben Patel was suffering from autoimmune kidney dysfunction and has been dependent on medicines for the past three years.

However, it was slowly advancing towards failure with severe complications. That’s when Vinod came forward as a potential kidney donor. Both of them were investigated and found appropriate for kidney transplantation.

The transplant surgery was performed at a private hospital in the city on Sunday on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. “For the first time, on Valentine’s Day, we will be conducting the surgery. We are very excited,” Dr Siddhartha Mavani in Ahmedabad had told ANI on Saturday.

Vinod said that seeing her wife’s pain, he decided to donate his kidney. “My wife has been suffering from the disease for the last three years and was put on dialysis one month back. Seeing her pain, I decided to donate my kidney. She is 44 years old. I want to give the message to society that everyone should respect their partner and help each other when required,” he told ANI.

A local daily called Navjeevan Express also quoted Patel as saying, “all these years, she stood with me in all the situations in life. Then, how could I let her fight this problem alone? Therefore, I have decided to donate her one of my kidneys. Call it my love or duty, she has been the most lovable and caring member of the family.”

Expressing gratitude to her husband, Rita said that she considers herself lucky to have a wonderful partner who has supported her through difficult times.

“I was facing difficulties in breathing. My husband told me that he will donate his one kidney to me and we both can live together. I consider myself lucky that I will be able to live again. I am thankful to my husband and my family,” she said.

We wish Ritaben Patel a speedy recovery!