Jhalawar: On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, couples all over the world profess their undying love and promise commitment for life. While you might have heard hundreds of fascinating love stories, there is a district in Rajasthan that has a special love story like no other. Turns out, about 44 villages in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district exist like happily-married couples.Also Read - Google Doodle Celebrates Valentine's Day With Cute Game That Lets You Reunite 2 Hamsters

Confused? Well, according to local legends, people in the past named villages like a couple, one masculine, another feminine, with rhyming names. So, if one village is named Dhanoda, then the next neighbouring village is called Dhanodi. A Dainik Bhaskar report says that elders named the villages as such to create mutual harmony and brotherhood among the people of both the villages. As of now, there are 610 villages in 8 Panchayat Samitis of the district. Of these, 44 villages are identified as couples.

Locals say that giving the villages masculine-feminine names has worked wonderfully because there has never been a fight or estrangement between the people of the villages. Not only that, people of these ‘couple’ villages also help each other out and stand together in times of both sorrow and happiness.

Here are some of the couple village names: