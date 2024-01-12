Home

Vande Bharat Passengers claimed that the food served inside the premium train was stale. The videos went viral on the internet. Indian Railways responded to the videos.

Vande Bharat Express Passengers Return 'Smelling & Dirty' Food, Railways Responds After Videos Go Viral

Vande Bharat Passengers Returned Ordered Food: Videos of Vande Bharat passengers asking train staff to take back their ordered food has been doing rounds on the internet. One passenger, named Akash Keshari, took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that the food plates inside one of the premium trains are stale. In the video, the passenger is seen requesting the train staff to take the food plates away. Another clip showcases a close-up of the meal served in tin foil packaging. In the post, the passenger expresses disappointment with the ordered food and requests a refund, tagging Indian Railways, Vande Bharat Express, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“Hi sir I am in journey with 22416 from NDLS to BSB. Food that was served now is smelling and very dirty food quality. Kindly refund my all the money.. These vendor are spoiling the brand name of Vande Bharat express,” Keshari wrote in the caption of the post.

@indianrailway__ @AshwiniVaishnaw @VandeBharatExp Hi sir I am in journey with 22416 from NDLS to BSB. Food that was served now is smelling and very dirty food quality. Kindly refund my all the money.. These vendor are spoiling the brand name of Vande Bharat express . pic.twitter.com/QFPWYIkk2k — Akash Keshari (@akash24188) January 6, 2024

