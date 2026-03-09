Home

Where are Vande Bharat Express trains manufactured? Viral video gives glimpses into factory | Watch

Viral video: The Vande Bharat Express trains are manufactured in a popular factory in Chennai. Scroll down to see the video.

Image: @karannzzz (videograb)

Viral News: Most travellers are big-time fans of Vande Bharat Express trains. These trains offer comfort and cover large distances in less time. Have you ever wondered what a place which manufactures these trains looks like?

A video is widely circulating on social media, giving a look into the making of the Vande Bharat Express trains. The video comprises heavy machinery, multiple coaches under construction, metal beams, and floor panels. You can watch the behind-the-scenes of the Vande Bharat Express trains here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features a man in the beginning saying, “You may have travelled on trains like Vande Bharat, but today I will show you where they are made. Let’s explore.”

In less than a second, the video takes a sudden transition to the place where the comfortable express trains are made. The video has a text overlay, “This place in India is the largest Rail coach manufacturer in the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by | (@karannzzz)

The video was shared with the caption, “The place where Indian Beasts are made… Got an exclusive opportunity to visit the ICF , Chennai where trains like the Vande Bharat Express are made. Have you ever been to any place where trains, cars, bikes or aeroplanes are made?”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Incredible!”, and another wrote, “I have seen this already.”

ICF Chennai

Integral Coach Factory in Chennai is considered the largest manufacturer of rail coaches. The video claims that the Vande Bharat express trains are manufactured at this place. With heavy machinery, multiple coaches under construction, metal beams, and floor panels, the factory exhibits a wider look into the process of rail coaches’ manufacturing.

Vande Bharat Express trains

The Vande Bharat Express trains are highly comfortable modes of transportation for covering long distances in short periods of time. The express trains are modern and offer great comfort to the passengers. Intercity travel has been made extremely easy with the introduction of these trains.

These trains offer high-end facilities in modern infrastructure. The viral video shared on Instagram gives a clear look into the factory where the Vande Bharat Express trains are made.

