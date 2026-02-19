Home

Vande Bharat passenger calls out staff for serving rotis microwaved in plastic packaging; internet left fuming, IRCTC responds to viral video

Viral video: On the Vande Bharat train journey from Allahabad to Delhi, a woman passenger confronted the train's staff for serving plastic packets after microwaving. Scroll down to see the clip.

Image: X @bansalavani (videograb)

Viral News: When food safety norms are regularly questioned, a video has gone viral on social media, which shows a woman calling out the staff members inside the Vande Bharat train. When the woman was travelling from Allahabad to Delhi, she was given a packet of rotis/kachoris, which was heated in a microwave. She bravely confronted the staff member about where the packet mentions that the food can be microwaved. The staff is seen pleading with her not to record the clip, and also tells her that the packaging material is not plastic. The video is being widely circulated on social media. You can watch the viral video here.

Viral video

Public Health Issue Alert Travelling on Vande Bharat today (Allahabad → Delhi) and yesterday was travelling on Rajdhani (Delhi → Allahabad), I was served rotis/kachoris heated directly inside sealed plastic packaging. While at Rajdhani, I was hungry and so ate the hot… pic.twitter.com/gIxM4U1d5N — Avani Bansal (@bansalavani) February 18, 2026

The viral video was shared on X with the caption, “Travelling on Vande Bharat today (Allahabad → Delhi) and yesterday was travelling on Rajdhani (Delhi → Allahabad), I was served rotis/kachoris heated directly inside sealed plastic packaging. While at Rajdhani, I was hungry and so ate the hot Kachori almost instantly and then realised – wait, how can it be hot? Wasn’t it in a sealed packet? How could they heat the packet directly?…”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “If sealed food packs are being heated directly, the packaging must be specifically certified for in pack heating with proper migration testing. “Food grade” does not automatically mean heat safe. A clear clarification from IRCTC and the vendor on packaging validation would help ensure passenger safety and maintain trust”, and another wrote, “Everything is half assed in this country, i am so tired. The food needs to be tested, the people in charge should be sacked. And a public statement needs to be issued.”

The third comment read, “Very unfortunate. There is no value for customers who are paying heavily. And on top of it vendors/corporates are doing whatever they want todo with customers without any shy as if there is no govt. Very bad situation for customers.”

Response of IRCTC

As the video went viral, IRCTC quickly replied, “Ma’am, our sincere apology for the inconvenience. Please DM your PNR and mobile number to enable us to address this.” At this, the woman asked the need of the PNR number.

later, IRCTC replied, “Ma’am, The packaging is suitable for service as per prevalent temperature standards in train. The packaging is unharmful from health point of view and food is safe for consumption.”

