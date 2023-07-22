Home

Viral

Vande Bharat Passenger Objects To ‘Halal Tea’, Asks For ‘Swastik Certified’ Products: Video Goes Viral

Vande Bharat Passenger Objects To ‘Halal Tea’, Asks For ‘Swastik Certified’ Products: Video Goes Viral

Depending on the faith and religious sentiments of a person, the strongest distinction is between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food which should be respected and accepted at any given time.

The halal certified products carry the stamp on the packaging.

Halal Certification: Lately, there have been debates, discussions, and violent confrontations over the choice of food one should consume. Depending on the faith and religious sentiments of a person, the strongest distinction is between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food which should be respected and accepted at any given time.

Trending Now

Halal Certified Consumable Products

Now the focus has turned to halal-certified edible and potable products that are being made available to passengers on airlines or a particular train. The halal certified products carry the stamp on the packaging.

You may like to read

What Irked The Vande Bharat Express Passenger

Now a video is going viral on social media that shows a passenger on the Vande Bharat Express train who is not happy with being served a masala tea packet with the “Halal” certification.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The video is shared on Twitter by Poonam @poonam_thukral with the caption: “@AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial why Halal certified products are being served to Hindus? Please stop this.. @narendramodi @AmitShah @PMOIndia @HMOIndia”.

The passenger is upset and maybe even angry for being served a Halal-certified beverage. He puts forward his objection to the railway official who tries to reason with him that all these products are 100% vegetarian. The passenger tells the official that it is the month of “Sawan” and he has to perform puja.

He adds, “We don’t want religious certifications. Such certifications hurt our religious sentiment.” He also asks the official to get Swastik-certified products.

What Is Halal Certification

Halal certification is a guarantee that the food is prepared in accordance with Islamic law and is unadulterated. If a product contains animals or animal byproducts that are considered haram, then it cannot receive a halal certification. In India, this certification is usually provided by a third-party body. There is no legal authority that provides the certificate, unlike in Arab countries where a magistrate grants the halal certification.

Here Are A Few Reactions To The Video

AJ @antrikshp: The service of irctc has gone down terribly. Instead of frooti – a much better brand, they serve some rubbish brand with marked as the same rate. These guys charge same or more but procure substandard product to increase their profits. Disgusting. I have throw the drink everytime

Poonam @poonam_thukral: yes, that’s true, even food quality is very low

Md Naved Akram @akku_navi: Halal means permissible in Arabic Lve meat aside All the fruits and vegetables are halal All the fish we eat are halal All the dairy products we eat are halal Lve food The water we all drink is halal and the air we all breathe is also halal So will you stop having all the above?

Poonam @poonam_thukral: but the air we breathe, water we drink do not have halal certication on them. Will you eat Swastik labelled food? Why should we follow Arabic or Islamic certification?

ummer amin @ummerwani141: it’s has “veg” written means people who are vegetarian can drink it and “halal” means it doesn’t have any ingredients that muslims can’t consume. So it’s not a big deal but an appreciated act. By your analogy another guy will starting fighting why it has “veg” certificate???????

Poonam @poonam_thukral: so why do you need Halal certification on it if Veg is already written on it..

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES