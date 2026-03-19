Home

Viral

Vande Bharat passenger shares Flight like service in train video; internet reacts | Watch

Vande Bharat passenger shares ‘Flight like service in train’ video; internet reacts | Watch

Viral Video: It features 'flight-like service' in the Vande Bharat Sleeper express train. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: Instagram/aditya_ydv26

Viral News: The craze for Vande Bharat Express trains is increasing in India. Now that the sleeper trains have also been introduced, the passengers across the country seem quite happy. It’s because these trains offer a comfortable environment to the passengers. In addition, the travellers can reach their respective destinations in less time compared to the traditional means of transport. During this time, a video is making rounds on social media in which a passenger has compared the facilities of Vande Bharat to those of a flight experience. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral video features a Vande Bharat Sleeper Express train. The passenger who made the video further narrates that the facilities in the train match those of an aeroplane. The atmosphere of the train looks comfortable, as the seats appear wide and nice for long travel journeys.

It also shows the clean hygiene conditions and maintenance of the government transport. The video shows the staff member of the Vande Bharat sleeper express train providing food to the passengers on the train with patience and calmness. Not just this, but the overall vibe of the provided amenities has struck a chord online.

Many users in the comment section expressed their curiosity about the travel in the train, and others pointed out that maintaining such standards is difficult.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Yadav (@aditya_ydv26)

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “People should follow civic sense and discipline. We appreciate foreign countries but we don’t make our country to be appreciated,” and another wrote, “Please keep the train clean.”

The third comment read, “I’m not sure about the facilities, but I really hope they put trash cans at every seat. That way, passengers won’t throw garbage all over the train, and it’ll stay nice and clean.”

Vande Bharat Express trains offer comfort and convenience to the passengers travelling large distances. Alongside, these trains allow the travellers to cover long distances in short time period because of the high speed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.