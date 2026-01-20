Home

What’s inside India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper? Viral video sparks buzz online

Viral videos show the modern inside of India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train. The train has smart glass windows, comfortable sleeping berths, clean facilities, and new features that show the future of overnight train travel.

Videos from inside India’s Vande Bharat Sleeper train are taking over social media. Multiple snippets showing passengers travelling in India’s latest train to join services have gone viral on social media platforms. As travellers get the first look at India’s new Sleeper service from inside, here’s what the Vande Bharat Sleeper train is offering to passengers.

India’s New Sleeper Train Joins Services

India Railway’s newest Sleeper train named Vande Bharat Express started its services on the Howrah–Kamakhya sector. It promises to bring a Vande Bharat-esque experience to overnight train journeys across India.

Videos From Inside Sleeper Cabin Go Viral

In one of the most-shared videos, social media users shared glimpses of the First AC cabin. The interiors received praise for its contemporary look and sleek detailing. Travelers flaunted clean designed berths, ambient lighting, and plenty of space to move around in the cabin. The coaches look far more premium when compared to conventional sleeper trains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kailashi Yash Bajpai | travel | explore | Lucknow (@explorewithkailashi)

Users enjoyed roaming around comfortable-looking cabins checking out things like individual air-circulation knobs, user-friendly reading lights, and seamless automatic doors. Passengers seemed delighted at how seamless travel felt on board.

Indian Railways’ Smart Glass Windows Amaze Netizens

The most noticeable addition to Vande Bharat Sleeper trains is the smart glass windows. Social media users loved swiping through a glass window installed in First AC cabins.

A quick press of a button turns the window transparent for a few seconds, letting passengers see what lies outside. It quickly becomes opaque, allowing users privacy from prying eyes. Indian netizens loved calling this as a “luxury upgrade” which was uncommon for trains in India.

Social Media Users Appreciate Cleanliness Measures

In another viral video, users uploaded videos of blanket covers being removed and washed. Travellers loved this convenient feature as cleanliness has always been an issue when it comes to overnight train journeys in India.

Indian Railways seems to be giving special considerations to hygiene, comfort, and passenger care with these new updates.

Indian Railways Comes Under Fire After Dirty Coach Video Surface

Meanwhile, a different video showing littered coach floors went viral for all the wrong reasons. Indian Railways faced the ire of netizens after passengers posted videos of dirty coach compartments. Many users slammed passengers for littering and said that modern coaches will not solve India’s cleanliness issues if people don’t practice basic etiquettes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Malhotra (@journeyswithak)

Vande Bharat Sleeper Offers All You Need For Overnight Journeys

Equipped with 16 fully air-conditioned coaches, including AC First Class, AC Two-Tier, AC Three-Tier coaches the train has a capacity of more than 800 passengers. Bio-vacuum toilets, USB charging ports, CCTV cameras, and plenty of luggage space are some of the passenger-friendly facilities on offer with Vande Bharat Sleeper.

