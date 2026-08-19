“I didn’t expect this!” American couple’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper experience goes viral, watch video

Emma moved to India from the US and holds an OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card, which allows her to stay in India. She also revealed that she is building a home in Nagaland and has shared videos about it.

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Vande Bharat Express

New Delhi: The Vande Bharat Sleeper train has taken India’s railway standards to the next level. Since its launch, the train has lived up to the promises made in terms of service and overall experience. It has been seven months since this premium train hit the tracks, and during these 210 days, several videos of passengers’ experiences have surfaced on the internet. But what was the experience of an American couple travelling in the 1AC coach of the Vande Bharat Sleeper? They shared their experience in a short video, which has now gone viral online.

What Was the Vande Bharat 1AC Experience Like?

The couple was waiting for their train to Kolkata from Guwahati’s Kamakhya station on the Vande Bharat Sleeper train. They said their journey would take 14 hours and that they had heard a lot about the train. They were therefore curious to see what it would actually be like. American couple Jerry and Emma, travelling with their two young children, made their way to their 1AC cabin. The first thing that impressed them was the amount of space available inside the cabin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmaline (@emmazeliang)

Emma started showing the interior of the cabin when Jerry stepped out to buy chips and water. In the video, Emma said that their children are thoroughly enjoying the train journey. Everything is quite clean, and the window also comes with a built-in feature.

She also shows the cabin door lock, which appears to make opening and closing the door quite easy. Emma says that the train will now be like a home for them for the next 14 hours.

Emma came to India from the US

Emma moved to India from the US and holds an OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card, which allows her to stay in India. She also revealed that she is building a home in Nagaland and has shared videos about it.

It is worth noting that OCI cardholders can purchase residential properties such as houses, flats, apartments or plots in India, subject to applicable rules. Meanwhile, Emma’s Vande Bharat video has received numerous reactions from Indians online.