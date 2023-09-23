Home

Varanasi Cricket Stadium: Watch Sachin Tendulkar Presents Special Gift To PM Modi

The event was also attended by Cricket legends like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Ravi Shastri.

Watch Sachin Tendulkar Present Special Gift To PM Modi. | Photo: ANI

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the holy city of Varanasi on Saturday and laid the foundation stone for the international cricket stadium. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who also attended the event, presented a special gift to PM Modi. He gave the Prime Minister an Indian cricket team jersey with ‘NAMO’ written on the back along with the number 1. Cricket legends like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Ravi Shastri were also present at the occasion.

The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, allocated Rs 121 crores for land acquisition in Varanasi, where the construction of the International Cricket Stadium will take place. The BCCI is set to invest Rs 330 crores in the stadium’s construction.

The architectural theme of this stadium takes inspiration from Lord Shiva, featuring designs that include crescent-shaped roof covers, trident-shaped floodlights, seating resembling ghat steps, and metallic sheets on the facade shaped like Bilvipatra. The stadium will be capable of accommodating 30,000 spectators.

All You Need To Know About Varanasi’s International Cricket Stadium

The international cricket stadium in Varanasi is set to be constructed on land worth Rs 121 crore. According to an official statement by the Uttar Pradesh government, approximately Rs 330 crore will be allocated for the construction of the cricket stadium. This state-of-the-art stadium is designed to accommodate nearly 30,000 spectators simultaneously. The stadium’s distinctive features include crescent-shaped roof covers, floodlights resembling a trident, patterns reminiscent of bel leaves, and one of the structures shaped like a ‘damru’. The architectural design of Varanasi’s international cricket stadium aims to capture the “essence of Kashi,” as highlighted in the official press statement. The spectators’ gallery of the stadium is designed to resemble the steps of the iconic ghats of Varanasi. Located in the Rajatalab area near the Ring Road, the stadium is expected to be completed and ready for use by December 2025, as per the official press statement.

