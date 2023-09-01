Home

Vegetable Vendor Using Online Payment Goes Viral For Her Innovative Desi Jugaad

A vegetable vendor has placed the QR code for accepting UPI payments on the underside of the weighing bowl. Her desi jugged has garnered numerous eyeballs on the internet.

Vegetable vendor accepting online payment. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Every one of us is guilty of using jugaad at some point or the other. As a matter of fact, it is something we Indians take pride in as we tend to come up with some innovative solutions like no one else. The latest example of this is a viral video on Instagram. A vegetable vendor used her desi instincts to accept online payments. It is still uncommon for street vendors in the country to have access to online payment methods, although this particular vendor fixed the QR code for UPI payment on the underside of the weighing bowl, smart right!

Vegetable Vendor Goes Viral

The video opens with the vendor handing over vegetables to a customer. As another customer asks her for the OR code, “online dena toh”, she picks up the weighing bowl and shows him the bottom where the QR code has been placed. The Instagram reel shared by user@maharashtra.farmer includes the words, “Where else but in India?”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maharashtra Farmer (@maharashtra.farmer)



Netizens React To The Viral Video Of The Vegetable Vendor

As soon as the clip reached the photo-sharing app, it attracted a lot of traffic with numerous netizens flooding the comment section. One of the Insta users wrote, “It’s good that aunty doesn’t own a slipper shop, otherwise you can think…left leg ready with a scanner.” Another one penned, “That is Indian maa ka knowledge.” The third comment read, “This is actually a tight slap to that Stupid Khangress leader who once mocked the move of digital payments in India. Our Indian women are more intelligent than degree holders.” One of the cybercitizens wrote, “Mama rocks customers’ shocks”. Another one commented, “India is more digital than any other country.” One of the comments read, “Hilarious… Jai modiji for digital India. No other country has this flexibility in mode of payment. Mera bharat mahan.” Another one said, “Digital India cashless India.”

This video has managed to take the internet by storm. Uploaded around 5 days back, the video has managed to get more than 12 million views, along with above 1.4 million likes. The numbers continue to increase rapidly.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

