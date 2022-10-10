Vegetarian Crocodile Babiya: A vegetarian crocodile, named Babiya, that had been living in a temple pond in Kerala’s Kasaragod district for more than 70 years died on Sunday. As soon as the news of its death spread, hundreds of devotees gathered at the pond to pay their homage to Babiya when its body was placed on the premises of Sree Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple. Interestingly, the temple has no records that indicate how Babiya reached the pond.Also Read - This Country Will Go Vegetarian For A Day On October 1. Here's Why

Babiya's body was placed in a mobile freezer on the premises of the Sree Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple at Kumbla on Monday.

According to the sources, Babia lived in the pond and ate only the rice and jaggery offerings at the temple and was a major attraction among devotees who attributed divinity to the otherwise carnivorous animal. Babiya was also offered the prasadam (offering) twice a day after the pujas at the temple.

Not much information is available on how Babiya turned up at the temple pond but temple officials claim to have lived in harmony with the crocodile.

The official website of the temple states, “By tradition, the lake is inhabited by a single crocodile and in the memory of the very aged men the present crocodile happens to be the third one they have seen. When one crocodile dies another one inevitably appears in the lake and this continues to be an unexplained phenomenon.

“There is no river or pond nearby where crocodiles exist. The crocodile is friendly and harmless to human beings. Its presence in the lake around the Mahavishnu temple reminds one of the well-known Gajendra Moksha stories in the Bhagavatha Puranam.”

The body of Babiya was put on public display for a last glimpse of the vegetarian crocodile.