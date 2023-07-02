Home

Hain? VEG Fish, Butter Chicken! This Shop Serves Vegetarian Dishes With A ‘Meaty Twist’ | Watch

Viral Video: Recently, a viral video showcased a food outlet where vendors serve vegetarian delicacies with an authentic non-vegetarian touch. The clip has taken the internet by storm.

This Shop Serves Vegetarian Dishes with a ‘Meaty Twist’ | Photo: Instagram @youtubeswadofficial

We all have friends who choose not to eat non-vegetarian food and often feel left out during meat-centric parties. While being a vegetarian is a commendable choice, and several studies have also proved it, there are times when they crave the flavours of non-vegetarian dishes.

Recognising this craving, several outlets have emerged that serve ‘vegetarian meat’ that closely resembles the taste of real non-vegetarian dishes.

In the video, renowned food vlogger Gaurav Wasan visits a shop where Punjabi vendors offer meaty flavours in vegetarian form. The vendor explains the preparation of ‘veg’ pomfret fish using plant-based meat, assuring that it tastes just like the real thing. The video also features the making of veg tandoori chicken and veg matan korma, both 100 percent vegetarian. The variety of dishes is extensive and sure to please vegetarian food enthusiasts seeking a non-vegetarian experience.

Watch The Viral Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Wasan (@youtubeswadofficial)

Gaurav Wasan shared the clip on his official Instagram page named @youtubeswadofficial with the caption, “शुद्ध शाकाहारी Veg Fish और Butter chicken Will you try this.”

According to the post, the food outlet named Tandoori Hut is located in NIT, Faridabad.

Since being shared the clip has racked up more than 40,000 views and received over 30k likes. The unique outlet and its concept of serving vegetarian food with the non-veg zaika has prompted Insta users to share their thoughts in the comment section. Most of the food enthusiasts loved the concept and stated that they will surely visit the outlet soon.

Here are Some Interesting Comments

“Veg people don’t need this but non veg people must shift it here,” an Insta user commented.

“When you are vegetarian by choice then why you want to eat non veg ?? Eat veg stay happy so many veg food options available,” said a vegetarian.

“Ye toh all over india milna chahiye. Animal cruelty rokne ka best option,” said an animal lover.

“Faridabad mai araha hu,” another commented.

