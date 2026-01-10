Home

Viral

Venezuela takeover, massive protests in Iran: Is Baba Vangas 2026 prediction of a World War III coming true?

Venezuela takeover, massive protests in Iran: Is Baba Vanga’s 2026 prediction of a World War III coming true?

Baba Vanga, the well-known Bulgarian clairvoyant who made many well-known predictions, including the prediction of 9/11 and the deadly COVID-19.

Amid rising global tensions, 2026 has begun. In Iran, thousands of civilians are currently protesting against their own government. As for Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro has been captured by the United States. While in the US, Donald Trump has recently expressed an interest in purchasing Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory with a population of around 57,000. While the geopolitical disputes continue, several of Baba Vanga’s predictions are beginning to seem true.

Baba Vanga, the well-known Bulgarian clairvoyant who made many well-known predictions, including the prediction of 9/11 and the deadly COVID-19, made a prediction about the beginning of World War III occurring in 2026. She referred to 2026 as a year of “war and destruction.”

What events in Venezuela and Iran are fueling speculation about a World War III prophecy?

The global community is increasingly worried about rising tensions between major countries, and the current state of affairs in the world today adds to those fears. Baba Vanga’s prophecy cannot be ignored; Recent events occurring throughout the world in places like Latin America, Iran, and Europe have once again raised concerns that another World War III could be imminent.

The United States on Wednesday stated that it has seized the Russian-flagged oil tanker, M/V Bella 1, in the North Atlantic Sea after weeks of pursuit by the US Coast Guard warship after it evaded a US blockade of sanctioned oil tankers near Venezuela for over a fortnight, as reported by news agency ANI. Many social media posts speculate that these occurrences may mark the onset of yet another global conflict. While other netizens added that Trump and the United States are about to start World War III.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Which international incidents are being cited as signs of escalating global tensions?

On January 3, 2026, President Trump of the United States announced that the US military had conducted military operations inside Venezuela, which led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores, his wife. In this announcement, Trump stated that Venezuela would be “run” by the United States until a political transition takes place. He indicated that the interim government of Venezuela would be sending 50 million barrels of oil to the US. Sharing a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump added that the interim authorities in Venezuela would turn between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States.

At the same time, the actual reason for Maduro being removal from power seems to have to do with his country’s oil and petrodollars. Venezuela has the largest amount of proven oil reserves in the world, with an estimated 303 billion barrels.

Could these global flashpoints escalate, or are fears of World War III overblown?

Donald Trump suggested that, after the actions taken against Venezuela, the U.S. might consider actions against other nations. He has publicly threatened Colombia and its leader and suggested he is also ready to confront Cuba. At the same time, he reiterated his intention to assert control over Greenland.

In reference to President Gustavo Petro, Trump stated, “Colombia is also very sick, run by a sick man who likes to produce cocaine and sell it to the United States, and he won’t be doing that for much longer,” several media outlets reported. In addition, Trump hinted that the United States could take action against several other countries on various issues, including Mexico and Iran.

Throughout Iran, protests have occurred in over 100 cities and towns in all 31 provinces due to the depreciation of Iran’s national currency. At this time, Internet services were disrupted, and international telephone lines were cut. In addition, video clips posted on social media show Iranian citizens chanting against the governing authority. The current financial difficulties, combined with an increase in security crackdowns have added to the Iranian person’s frustration, leading to greater public outrage. Trump is also trying to acquire Greenland.

Baba Vanga predicted that World War III would reportedly commence in 2026, based on her claims of increasing global tensions, including the likelihood of Chinese expansion into Taiwan, rising hostilities, as well as a potential military conflict between Russia and the United States.

One of the most well-known predictions made by Vanga is that World War III will occur in the year 2026. She said that there will be increased turmoil and violence throughout the world. The turmoil referred to here includes the invasion of Taiwan by China, continued ethnic conflict between nations, and the possibility of military confrontation between Russia and the United States. She also predicted that by 2026, advances in artificial intelligence would allow AI to control all of humanity.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.