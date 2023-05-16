Home

Viral

Venkaiah Naidu Plays ‘Love Guru’ To Raghav Chadha In Viral Video

Venkaiah Naidu Plays ‘Love Guru’ To Raghav Chadha In Viral Video

Since Venkaiah Naidu is seen in the chair it can be assumed that it is an old video, i.e., much before the AAP MP got engaged.

Their exchange is full of wit, fun, and humor.

Parineeti Chopra, a successful Indian actress, and Raghav Chadha, an equally successful Indian politician and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP of the Rajya Sabha got engaged in a traditional ceremony held at Delhi’s Kapurthala House on Saturday, May 13.

Now, an old video of the proceedings from the Rajya Sabha is going viral on social media in which the then Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu is teasing Raghav Chadha about “pehla pyaar (first love)”.

You may like to read

Their exchange is full of wit, fun, and humor.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Since Venkaiah Naidu is seen in the chair it can be assumed that it is an old video, i.e., much before the AAP MP got engaged.

Here are a few reactions to the video:

Viralbhayani: #RaghavChaddha at the Parliament gets a sweet message from #venkaiahnaidu Video by @sansad.tv

ameeta.shetty.3: That is cute 😂

shagufta194: Parliament ma yaa bataa b hoti hai

harsh_it.p: @shagufta194 It was the last working day for the Former Vice President, Shri Venkaiah Naidu, so this clip is of Raghav Chaddha thanking him for his guidance and providing an healthy environment in the Parliament…

akhilgoswamigoswami: @harsh_it.p bhai inko batane se kuch nahi hoga ye social media wale hai inke liye social media he life hai 😂

miss_aquarian12: Please This is so cute 😍

sampa_banerjeesaha: Raghav ji Blush bahut badiya karte h ekdam collage going ladko ki tarha❤️❤️😂❤️

zindagi_easy: Omg ye kya tha 😂

abhijeet.gupta: this is old video not after his engagement

akashkumar5456: Had hai yaar jaha Desh ke liye bata honi chaiye vaha chal kya Raha hai pyar pahala dusra had hai bilkul

hema_jain_hj: How can get says that , she’s his first love

drawingmanka: Aise sawal school me headmaster office me bula kar hi puchta hai 😂😂

miss_siddique2022: Wah parliament me ab pyar ka panchnama chalega 👏👏👏

pallavityagianchor: so so cute ❤️ though this video is not new

ramya.ragini571: Abeyyy yaarrr😂😂

janvi_choudhary910: Shi topic chl rha 😂😂😂

indiatrue2099: @viralbhayani bhai. Venkiah naidu retired from parliament ( vice president) long long back. This is much before these news. Don’t spread old news

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.