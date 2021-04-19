New Delhi: Keeping up with its tradition of celebrating trailblazers, Google on Monday celebrated the 151st birthday of Dr. Vera Gedroits, who is credited as the country’s first female military surgeon and one of the world’s first female professors of surgery. Not only that, she was also a poet and author. Also Read - Masks Are Still Important: Google Doodle is Back With An Important Reminder As Covid-19 Cases Surge

"Thank you, Vera Gedroits, for pushing the world of medicine forward, even with the odds stacked against you," Google wrote.

Notably, Vera Ignatievna Gedroits was born on April 19 in 1870 into a prominent family of Lithuanian royal descent in Kiev, then part of the Russian Empire. In her late teens, she left Russia to study medicine in Switzerland. Dr. Gedroits returned home at the turn of the 20th century, and she soon began her pioneering medical career as the surgeon at a factory hospital.