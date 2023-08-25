Home

‘Ham Nahi Padhe…?’ Verbal Spat Between Teacher, Student Goes Viral | Watch

In the clip, the teacher approaches a student's seat and instructs them to leave the classroom. The student disagrees, sparking a heated exchange between the two.

Verbal Spat Between Teacher, Student Goes Viral. | Photo: X @gharkekalesh

A video capturing a student engaged in a verbal dispute with a teacher in a classroom has gone viral on the internet, spreading quickly. One of the students recorded the video while the teacher and fellow students were embroiled in an argument. In the clip, the teacher approaches a student’s seat and instructs them to leave the classroom. The student disagrees, sparking a heated exchange between the two.

The video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the handle @gharkekalesh, accompanied by the caption, “Verbal-Kalesh b/w a Student and Teacher over someone shouting inside the Class.”

What’s In The Video?

Verbal-Kalesh b/w a Student and Teacher over someone shouted inside the Class 📍Bihar pic.twitter.com/js2Kt2cz26 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 23, 2023

As per the caption, the verbal altercation ensued when someone within the classroom shouted during an ongoing lecture. The teacher became upset and approached a student, asking them to exit the classroom. The student refused and retorted to the teacher, advising not to take out personal problems and anger on him. The teacher responded by mentioning that the student is free to lodge a complaint against him with higher authorities. Eventually, the student addressed the teacher, mentioning his inadequate teaching and anger management issues. The verbal dispute caused unease among other fellow students.

The Video Has Garnered Hundreds of Thousands of Views

Since its sharing, the clip has garnered over 1.83 lakh views and received more than 1,500 likes. The video also led X users to express their opinions in the comments section. Many users remarked that teachers are not receiving the same level of respect as before, while others stated that the teacher’s behavior was disrespectful.

Another video has gone viral on the internet, depicting a burqa-clad woman engaged in a public fight with her husband in Bihar. The woman was allegedly given a ‘talaq’ by her husband, who had returned from abroad. She initiated an argument, questioning how he could do so after leaving her in the country while he flew abroad within a year of their marriage.

As per the video’s caption, the incident occurred in the Jehanabad area. In the video, the woman is seen attempting to prevent her husband from escaping on a bike shortly after ending their relationship.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a handle named @GharKeKalesh with the caption, “High-Voltage kalesh b/w Husband and Wife on Middle of the Road in Bihar over the husband who returned from abroad after four years refused to keep his wife at home.”

The Free Press Journal reported citing local reports that the woman protested within the community, drawing a large crowd and the attention of police officials. It was discovered that the village council would address the issue. It was mentioned that the man had given her a talaq (divorce) and no longer wanted to continue the relationship. Upon learning of his return to the country, she left her maternal home and went to her in-law’s residence, where she faced rejection from the residents. Local media sources reported that the husband requested her to leave the premises, subsequently locking the door and leaving her outside for an extended period.

