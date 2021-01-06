A rather bizarre event was witnessed in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru where a wedding guest got married to the bride after the groom fled from the venue. As per a Bangalore Mirror report, two brothers, namely Ashok and Naveen, were to get married last weekend at the same venue. All wedding preparations were going smoothly until Naveen mysteriously disappeared from the venue at night. Also Read - Real Life 'Judaai'? MP Woman Lets Cheating Husband Marry Girlfriend in Exchange of Rs 1.5 Crore

Everyone searched for him, but he couldn't be found anywhere. Later, it surfaced that the groom's girlfriend had apparently threatened him and declared she would drink poison in front of the guests and ruin the wedding. In order to pacify her, Naveen fled the wedding hall and promised to meet his girlfriend in Tumakuru.

Meanwhile, the bride Sindhu's family was devastated after Naveen was nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, seeing Sindhu cry uncontrollably, her family members decided to look for another suitable groom for her among the wedding guests itself.

And as luck would favour it, they even found one! Chandrappa, a BMTC conductor, who witnessed the entire affair, volunteered to marry Sindhu. Without any further delay, both the families sat down and got Chandrappa and Sindhu married on the same date, in the same venue.

We wish the couple a happy married life!