The iconic TV and radio interviewer Larry King died on Saturday at the age of 87, his media company said in a statement. Here are top 15 quotes by the legendary talk show host that give us a glimpse into his brain and life. Also Read - Larry King, US Talk Show Legend, Dies Weeks After Testing Positive For COVID-19
Top 15 quotes by Larry King: Also Read - Larry King reveals lung cancer diagnosis
Also Read - Larry King reveals lung cancer diagnosis
- I never learned anything while I was talking.
- I remind myself every morning: Nothing I say this day will teach me anything. So if I’m going to learn, I must do it by listening.
- The first rule of my speaking is: listen!
- If you do something, expect consequences.
- The secret of success is an absolute ungovernable curiosity.
- You make your own luck. Luck is the residue of design.
- There is nothing in your destiny, nothing in your future that you cannot accomplish.
- Those who have succeeded at anything and don’t mention luck are kidding themselves.
- It’s joyful to give. But for people who want to take advantage of you, you’re kind of an easy mark.
- If I do something caring for a friend, I have no doubt in my mind they would do it for me.
- All of my life doing interviews, comedy has been my favorite thing, comedians are my favorite people.
- You cannot talk to people successfully if they think you are not interested in what they have to say or you have no respect for them.
- Anonymous sources are to journalism what silicon enhancements are to the feminine figure; they look impressive to the gullible, but something doesn’t feel right.
- Don’t you think it would be better to legalize victimless crimes like drugs & prostitution & divert the resources to more important things like the rapes & assaults & things like that?
- Nobody beats a bunch of journalists for inflating their rather mundane straightforward chores with a lot more melodrama and self-importance than the job should be asked to contain.