Ujjain: Two sisters were getting married in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and things got mixed up a little due to a power failure. In the dark, the brides sat with the wrong grooms and performed puja and rituals. When the power came back, panic struck the function when the brides were taken for pheres with wrong matches. The incident took place at Aslana village, about 20kms from the district headquarters, in the intervening night of May 5 and 6.

Nikita and Karishma, daughters of Rameshlal Relot, were to be married to Bhola Rameshwar and Ganesh Mewada, respectively. Both the grooms belong to Dangwada village and their marriage processions arrived together at the brides' residence. The marriage of Relot's eldest daughter was also held earlier in the day (May 5) and his son's marriage was scheduled for the next day (May 6), so there was a huge gathering at the house.

According to some locals, the mismatched couples had taken phere together and the matter came to light when the baraat returned home and later the correct matches were asked to take phere again. The families, however, denied the same saying the pheres were taken by the corrected matches. They said that the family sat together and after discussions, the right matches were asked to take phere again.

The affected families accused the local administration of inflicting power cuts from 7 pm to 12 midnight daily which is why the brides were exchanged mistakenly due to the dark. Locals claimed that brides were putting on matching dresses so the grooms’ families could not identify them properly in the dark.