Mumbai: The entire country is dipped in festive fervour as people are busy celebrating the festival of Navratri and Durga Puja. As one of the main highlights of Navratri celebrations in the country is traditional dance form "Garba", people are not leaving any opportunity to unleash their dancing avatars. From Mumbai's Marine Drive to Bengaluru and Bhopal airport, impromptu garba sessions have now become a new trend. This time, crew members and passengers were seen breaking into Garba at the Mumbai airport.

The video shows staff and airline crew enthusiastically grooving with perfect sync to the beats of the song Chogada Tara from the Bollywood film Love Yatri. The video was shared by music entrepreneur and DJ Nikhil Chinapa on Twitter. While shooting the video, Nikhil can be heard saying, "That's really good… it's one of the things that I love about India." The video ends with Nikhil calling the performance 'amazing'.

"Breaking news: This is happening at Mumbai Airport right now," Chinapa captioned the post.

PEOPLE PERFORM GARBA AT MUMBAI AIRPORT: WATCH VIDEO

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, also replied to Chinapa’s post, and said, “The spirit of the festivals is upon us in full swing! Thank you, Nikhil, for joining in the fun and festivities. Wishing you a joyous festive season and we hope to continue celebrating with you soon again.” The spirit of the festivals is upon us in full swing! Thank you Nikhil, for joining in the fun and festivities. Wishing you a joyous festive season and we hope to continue celebrating with you soon again✨ — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) October 4, 2022

Garba is a dance form originating in Gujarat, performed during Navratri – a 9-day festival of Goddess Durga.