Viral Video Of Underwater Atomic Blast Will Shake You Like ‘The Godzilla Moment’ | Watch It Right Here

Underwater nuclear and atomic tests are certainly going to cause harmful effects with the energy and radiation they release and the price for which would be borne by all.

Underwater Atomic Blast: The technology and might of nuclear weapons have evolved multiple times since they were used to attack the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. The damaging effects of which are still being borne by the local population due to the radiation. Now, these deadly weapons have been upgraded to cause much greater damage with more precision. The effects of a nuclear explosion on its immediate vicinity are typically much more destructive and multifaceted than those caused by conventional explosives both by the energy they unleash and the radiation count. Dozens of nuclear tests have been conducted by several countries on the ground, in the air, and underwater.

Underwater nuclear tests close to the surface can disperse radioactive water and steam over a large area, with severe effects on marine life, nearby infrastructures, and humans. One video showing an underwater nuclear/atomic test is going viral on social media. It is shared on Twitter by OddIy Terrifying (an appropriate moniker) with the caption: “Underwater atomic blast”.

The calm surface of the ocean reverberates with a massive explosion and sends thick smoke high up toward the sky and in a big diameter. The smoke just keeps on getting bigger and bigger. It’s the Godzilla moment.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE UNDERWATER ATOMIC TEST AND THE “GODZILLA MOMENT”

Underwater atomic blast 💥 pic.twitter.com/tMOwGTZZH5 — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) January 6, 2023

We have created a beast that is very much likely to annihilate the entire humanity and this planet if it is let loose.