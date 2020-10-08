Amid the heated Vice Presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah, a stray housefly that landed on US Vice President Mike Pence’s head of thick white hair became an unlikely star on the social media. Also Read - US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020: 'Greatest Failure,' Kamala Harris Tears Into Mike Pence For Covid-19 Handling, Says Won't Take Vaccine Endorsed by Trump
Notably, the fly stayed there for two-three minutes, however, Pence seemed acutely unaware of the unwelcome visitor’s presence as he made no attempts to shoo it away. But, of course, it took no time for social media users to spot it and thereon, the VP debate was all about the third member on-stage.
As for Harris, she stayed in command, smiled, took notes and often gave Pence withering looks that won the visual performance for the television audience.
As was expected, the fly brought laughs and spawned a whole new cluster of Twitter accounts. The fly has now topped the list of trending questions from the debate, and amusingly so.
Joining in the fun, Biden’s campaign also tweeted, “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly.” His campaign set up a website, flywillvote.com, to register voters and within the hour, it was selling a “Truth over Flies” fly swatter for $10.
“Everyone jealous because I got the best seat for the debate tonight” tweeted a MikePenceFly handle.
“Please retweet if you agree that I defeated Mike Pence tonight,” came from TheFlyBeatHim.
Here is how the fly triggered an avalanche of hilarious reactions on social media:
The final ballots for the 2020 US presidential elections will be cast on November 3.