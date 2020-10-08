Amid the heated Vice Presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah, a stray housefly that landed on US Vice President Mike Pence’s head of thick white hair became an unlikely star on the social media. Also Read - US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020: 'Greatest Failure,' Kamala Harris Tears Into Mike Pence For Covid-19 Handling, Says Won't Take Vaccine Endorsed by Trump

Notably, the fly stayed there for two-three minutes, however, Pence seemed acutely unaware of the unwelcome visitor’s presence as he made no attempts to shoo it away. But, of course, it took no time for social media users to spot it and thereon, the VP debate was all about the third member on-stage.

As for Harris, she stayed in command, smiled, took notes and often gave Pence withering looks that won the visual performance for the television audience.

As was expected, the fly brought laughs and spawned a whole new cluster of Twitter accounts. The fly has now topped the list of trending questions from the debate, and amusingly so.

Total time a fly sat on Mike Pence's head: two minutes pic.twitter.com/PtI0rKSi5I — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2020

Joining in the fun, Biden’s campaign also tweeted, “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly.” His campaign set up a website, flywillvote.com, to register voters and within the hour, it was selling a “Truth over Flies” fly swatter for $10.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

“Everyone jealous because I got the best seat for the debate tonight” tweeted a MikePenceFly handle.

“Please retweet if you agree that I defeated Mike Pence tonight,” came from TheFlyBeatHim.

Here is how the fly triggered an avalanche of hilarious reactions on social media:

Joe Biden has released a VP debate commemorative “Truth Over Flies Fly Swatter” on his official website inspired by the fly that was stuck to Mike Pence’s head. pic.twitter.com/h0WLmiQy0n — Buzzing Pop🍯 (@BuzzingPop) October 8, 2020

Love a reoccurring character. pic.twitter.com/aejroSTi6C — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) October 8, 2020

Coming up after the break, a @CNN exclusive pic.twitter.com/3p4SN7uFws — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 8, 2020

But did the fly poop on Mike Pence head while it was there?

Enquiring minds want to know.#VPDebate #VicePresidentialDebate

The Flies pic.twitter.com/XUg8SbuS5O — Trails (@heretoplaywoot) October 8, 2020

This fly thing on @Mike_Pence at the debate has a life of its own. https://t.co/WPmX85QabG — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) October 8, 2020

We need to stop focusing on the fly and instead consider why Mike Pence is attracting them. — John Collins 🌊 (@KazePlays_JC) October 8, 2020

When a pesky fly flew near Obama those idiots at Infowars decided it was the work of Satan, so I’m hoping they apply the same rigorous journalistic principles to Mike Pence @ProjectLincoln https://t.co/pGedavbU1x pic.twitter.com/8IK57lDAiQ — AJ Phink (@CardinalPhink) October 8, 2020

A fly landed on Mike Pence's head today and its hours-old twitter account now has more followers than me. https://t.co/5JSNvbKEj9 — Dr James O'Donoghue (@physicsJ) October 8, 2020

Imagine being mike pence just to go home after the debate and find out there was a fly on his head for 2 mins… hahahahaha that’s funny — lingyeewong (@lingyeewong) October 8, 2020

.

Overnight, new Twitter site * Mike Pence's Fly * * 89, 000 followers!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Now waiting for * Mike Pence's Pink Eye * site👍 pic.twitter.com/T5RMivgILV — Graham Johnston 🌊 (@North_Nova) October 8, 2020

The final ballots for the 2020 US presidential elections will be cast on November 3.