Vicky-Katrina Wedding: If you are on social media, you can’t miss all the hype and hullabaloo about the rumours surrounding Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. Though the couple hasn’t confirmed anything yet, several reports suggest the actors are set to tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. What’s more intriguing is the fact that the couple have tried to maintain total secrecy about the wedding including the NDAs, no social media policy for their guests etc. While the fans of the actors are definitely hooked to each and every aspect of the wedding, others are simply irked about all the unnecessary hype.Also Read - Vicky-Kat Latest Wedding Updates: Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Fairytale Love Story Will Melt Your Hearts, Here's How It All Started | Watch Video

Ahead of the wedding, netizens took to Twitter to post hilarious memes on the secrecy and security of the event, while others roasted the couple. Memes on Katrina’s rumoured ex-boyfriends Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are also aplenty.

Take a look at these hilarious memes:

My mood when i see only Vicky & Katrina's wedding posts all over the social media. pic.twitter.com/vqpm04Xtji — Forum (@forumshah_) December 7, 2021

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan & Sohail Khan on their way to gatecrash Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's wedding.#VickyKatrinaWedding pic.twitter.com/rKjroPFzeo — Aditya Mantry (@aditya_mantry) December 4, 2021

Guests entering in vicky kaushal and katrina’s wedding: pic.twitter.com/eCjRna3Nq1 — xx (@annoyedladyy) December 7, 2021

When bodyguards refused to allow Selmon Bhai to enter in the #KatrinaVickywedding pic.twitter.com/oncQLhQXWc — 𝙰𝚔𝚍𝚊𝚜 𝙷𝚊𝚢𝚊𝚝 (@Akdas_Hayat) December 7, 2021

Guests going to Vicky-Katrina wedding pic.twitter.com/gdun7a6rdC — Ahmed Shariff (@TheAhmedShariff) December 5, 2021

Media sending their journalists to cover Vicky-Katrina wedding pic.twitter.com/ufKVTRk5tL — Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) December 4, 2021

Filmfare journalists at Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding pic.twitter.com/cId36b8ssW — Ketan 🇮🇳  (@ketanpunekarrr) December 3, 2021

According to reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif along with family and friends reached the wedding destination on Monday night where they were welcomed with grand fireworks. The Bollywood stars will be having their elaborate Sangeet function today where their family members and close friends from the film industry will be seen participating. Reportedly, Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan will be rocking the Sangeet ceremony with his songs.

Various reports, though not confirmed, suggest that the guests at the wedding have been asked to not click pictures or share them on social media. Some even claimed that they have been made to sign non-disclosure agreements.