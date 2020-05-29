Auckland: As countries around the world are still struggling with a rising number of Covid-19 cases, New Zealand has emerged victorious in the fight as the country discharged its last coronavirus patient from Middlemore Hospital in Auckland on Wednesday. Also Read - Swift Action, Aggressive Testing & Brilliant Leadership: How New Zealand Won The Battle Against Covid-19

Ministry of health officials announced on Wednesday that for the fifth consecutive day, there were no new cases of COVID-19 cases in New Zealand! The total number of recovered cases is now at 1,474, and there are just 8 remaining active cases of COVID-19.

According to Johns Hopkins’ Coronavirus Resource Center, the country confirmed about 1,500 cases and 21 deaths, faring much better than other countries.

Here’s how the country won the fight

The success in tackling the deadly virus can be attributed to PM Jacinda Arden’s effective leadership, locking down early, social distancing, and aggressive testing.

Unlike other countries, New Zealand’s response to Covid-19 was relatively fast. When the country only had six cases, PM Ardern announced on March 14 that anyone entering the country would need to self isolate for two weeks. When the number of cases rose to 28 on March 19, Ardern banned foreigners from entering the country.

New Zealand has also been testing the public at one of the highest rates in the world. A total of 267,435 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country and contact tracers are working to monitor the remaining cases through the NZ COVID Tracer app.

Meanwhile, Twitter is buoyed by the hopeful news and congratulated PM Jacinda Arden for her powerful leadership in handling the crisis:

New Zealand has ZERO new #COVID cases for the last 5 days & has now discharged all recovering patients from hospitals. A clear demonstration of the efficacy of early lockdown, widespread testing, & contact tracing. It also reveals the importance of leadership based on science. — Nick Mark MD (@nickmmark) May 27, 2020

New Zealand has discharged its last COVID patient from the hospital and is beginning to re-open. I really wish America had a strong leader who would have listened to medical professionals and scientists to win the war against COVID. Instead nearly 100,000 Americans are dead. — Dr. John Biggan (@Biggan4Congress) May 27, 2020

