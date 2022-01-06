Bhubaneswar: Chilika Lake, Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, witnessed over 10.74 lakh birds, including uncommon Mongolian gull, visiting the waterbody in Odisha this winter, according to a census report released on Wednesday. Spread over Puri, Ganjam and Khorda districts, Chilika Lake covers an area of around 1,100 sq km. However, compared to around 11.40 lakh birds of 190 species last year, 10,74,173 winged guests of 183 species to the lake were counted during the exercise.Also Read - 5 Best Wildlife Sanctuaries in Odisha For The Nature Lovers

"Uncommon Mangolian gulls were observed this year," CDA chief executive Susanta Nanda said.

Among the pintail species of ducks, the Northern pintail , gadwall, Eurasian wigeon accounted for over one lakh each, the report said. The count of visiting gadwall and Eurasian wigeon was less than that of last year, it said. A decrease in the number of species such as northern shoveler, tufted duck, and red-crested pochard was observed in this year’s survey. An increase in the population of pintail, northern coot and common pochard was noticed during the bird census.

Odisha deploys 106 personnel for bird counting on the vast waters of the lake.

“The rise in numbers for the Greater Flamingo at Nalabana mudflat indicates that the restoration at Nalabana is effective,” the survey said.

The greater flamingo count in the current season was the highest in the last decade, and it is mostly due to appropriate management of mudflats, the CDA said. Lesser flamingo was not recorded for the third consecutive year in Chilika Lake. Overall, the local resident species such as purple swamp-hen, purple heron, Indian moorhen, and jacanas were found in higher numbers, the report added.