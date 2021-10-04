Madrid: A great-grandfather in Spain has been confirmed by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living man at 112 years, 211 days old. On 10th September 2021, Saturnino de la Fuente García, who was born Feb. 11, 1909, in Leon, Spain, was certified as the oldest person living (male). He had seven daughters and one son, who sadly passed away as a child. Garcia currently lives with his daughter, Angeles, and son-in-law, Bernardo, and has 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.Also Read - World's Oldest Whiskey Bottle Sold at Auction For Over Rs 1 Crore

When asked about the secret of his longevity, the 112-year-old said he said it’s all about ‘a quiet life’. ”The secret is to live ‘a calm life’ and ‘do not hurt anyone,” he said.

Saturnino, whose height is 4.92-feet-tall, says that it’s thanks to his short height that he avoided fighting in the Spanish Civil War, which commenced in 1936. At that time of conflict, he lived a quiet life with his wife Antonina Barrio Gutiérrez and continued his life-long job as a shoemaker. Despite living on conflict, Saturnino soon made a name for himself creating boots for the army and expanding his business.

He is also an enthusiastic soccer fan, as he played for and co-founded the local team, Puente Castro, and is a constant supporter of León’s very own red-and-white Cultural Leonesa. On the occasion of Saturnino’s 110th birthday, Puente Castro had also paid homage to the former player as the oldest member of the soccer club.

Although he hasn’t managed to see his family much in the last year, mainly due to the pandemic and self-isolation measures, the entire family rallied around Saturnino to celebrate his 112th birthday.

While Saturnino is the oldest living man in the world, Japan’s Kane Tanaka is the oldest living person at age 118.

(With inputs from Guinness World Records)