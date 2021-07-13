Karachi: In a never-heard-before incident, two German Shepherds are going to be put down after they mauled a lawyer in an upscale neighbourhood in Pakistan’s Karachi. According to Gulf News, the ‘death sentence’ given to the two pets is part of an out-of-court settlement reached between the senior lawyer injured in the incident and the pet owner.Also Read - Viral Video: 17-yr-old Girl Pushes Huge Bear Off a Wall to Rescue Her Dogs | WATCH

The incident happened last month when senior Advocate Mirza Akhtar Ali was severely injured during his morning walk as the two dogs of the resident, Humayun Khan, brutally attacked and injured him without any provocation. Video of the attack captured on CCTV, shows the dog pouncing the lawyer and then pinning him to the ground.

Watch the video here:

After the video went viral, many people criticized the dog owner and questioned the practice of keeping dogs of specialised breeds for security purposes in residential areas without adequate training.

Later, in an agreement, Mirza Akhtar agreed to forgive pet owner Humayun Khan but on these following conditions: First, that he tenders an unconditional apology for the hurt caused and second that he shall not keep any dangerous or ferocious dogs as pets at his home, The Express Tribune reported.

“The two dogs involved in the incident will be euthanised/put down by a veterinarian immediately. Any other such dogs that Humayun Khan has, he shall give them away,” states the third condition for the compromise.

Another condition of the compromise states that the dog owner will register any other canines with the Clifton Cantonment Board (CBC) and not let out any other pet dog onto the street unless they are with a “properly trained handler”, leashed and muzzled. The agreement was been signed by both the parties and witnesses and submitted in court.

Meanwhile, rights activists have called the agreement between Humayun Khan and Mirza Akhtar Ali Advocate preposterous.