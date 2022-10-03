Viral Video: In yet another shocking incident, a 21-year-old youth collapsed while dancing to Garba tunes in Gujarat’s Anand district. The incident, which happened on Sunday, shows people enjoying festivities as they perform Garba. All of a sudden, the man identified as Virendra Singh Ramesh Bhai Rajput, collapses and falls to the ground. People gathered around him, try to wake him up, but he showed no signs of moving. The whole incident was captured on a video by his friend.Also Read - Viral Video: Adorable Lion Cub Sneaks Up on Mom, Scares Her in Hilarious Video | Watch
A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, "Anand : A man died while playing Garba. Garba was organized in Aati Shivshakti Society in Tarapur. The youth was taken to the hospital but by then it was too late. The cause of death is said to be due to a heart attack."
MAN DIES WHILE PLAYING GARBA: WATCH VIDEO
(Trigger Warning: This video can be disturbing and distressing for users, discretion advised)
People rushed him to the hospital, but he died on the way. According to a report by India Today, doctors said he died of a heart attack. Virendra was a younger son, and his father is a principal at a school in Moraj village in Gujarat.
SIMILAR INCIDENTS REPORTED RECENTLY
Such unfortunate incidents have been reported from all across the country, in the past few days.
- Recently, a dance artist died after he suddenly fell while dancing during an event in Jammu. The artiste identified as 20-year-old Yogesh Gupta, dressed as Goddess Parvati, was performing at the Ganesh Utsav in Bishnah, when he suddenly collapsed and fell on the stage.
- Prior to that, a 48-year-old man died while dancing at a a birthday party in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. The deceased identified as Prabhat Kumar used to work as Assistant Technical in Bareilly Indian Veterinary Research Lab (IVRI). Reportedly, Prabhat was fond of dancing and was tapping to the tunes of one of his favourite songs at a friend’s birthday party in Premnagar when the unfortunate incident took place.
- In a similar incident in Mainpuri, a young man called Ravi Sharma was playing the role of Hanuman in a play performed on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He was seen dancing on the stage during his act when he suddenly slumped on the ground and became motionless. Initially, the audience presumed that this was part of the act but when he did not move, they picked him up and rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.