Viral Video: In yet another shocking incident, a 21-year-old youth collapsed while dancing to Garba tunes in Gujarat's Anand district. The incident, which happened on Sunday, shows people enjoying festivities as they perform Garba. All of a sudden, the man identified as Virendra Singh Ramesh Bhai Rajput, collapses and falls to the ground. People gathered around him, try to wake him up, but he showed no signs of moving. The whole incident was captured on a video by his friend.

A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, "Anand : A man died while playing Garba. Garba was organized in Aati Shivshakti Society in Tarapur. The youth was taken to the hospital but by then it was too late. The cause of death is said to be due to a heart attack."

MAN DIES WHILE PLAYING GARBA: WATCH VIDEO

(Trigger Warning: This video can be disturbing and distressing for users, discretion advised)

People rushed him to the hospital, but he died on the way. According to a report by India Today, doctors said he died of a heart attack. Virendra was a younger son, and his father is a principal at a school in Moraj village in Gujarat.

SIMILAR INCIDENTS REPORTED RECENTLY

Such unfortunate incidents have been reported from all across the country, in the past few days.