VIDEO: 4 Feet Long Snake Enters Woman’s Mouth, Doctors Take It Out Surgically

Horrifying footage of a 4-feet snake that was surgically removed from the mouth of a Russian woman has gone viral on social media.

VIDEO: 4 Feet Long Snake Enters Woman's Mouth, Doctors Take It Out Surgically

Snake enters woman’s mouth: Whenever we go to bed to sleep at night, we have some kind of dream which is not easy to believe, but a scary incident happened to a woman which is beyond imagination. Seeing a snake, people try to run far away, but while sleeping, a 4-feet-long snake entered inside a woman’s mouth. Horrifying footage of a 4-feet snake that was surgically removed from the mouth of a Russian woman has gone viral on social media. When the woman went to sleep, a 4-feet-long snake entered her mouth and went down her throat.

4 FEET LONG SNAKE ENTERS WOMAN’S MOUTH

The video begins when a woman is lying in the operation theater and the doctors try to remove the snake through an operation. A female doctor took out a 4 feet long snake by inserting a surgical instrument in the patient’s mouth. The snake attacked the doctor as soon as it was taken out. However, the doctor was away from the reach of the snake, and because of this, it did not make much difference. In this 11-second footage, it is shown that the doctor takes out a snake from the mouth of the unconscious woman.

WATCH THE CLIP OF DOCTOR REMOVING THE SNAKE

Medics pull 4ft snake from woman’s mouth after it slithered down there while she slept. pic.twitter.com/oHaJShZT3R — Fascinating Facts (@FascinateFlix) November 12, 2022

The video is tweeted by @FascinateFlix along with the caption, “Medics pull 4ft snake from woman’s mouth after it slithered down there while she slept.”

The video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times on the microblogging platform and also got over 36.9k likes.