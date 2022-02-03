Motihari: Scores of students in Bihar’s Motihari were forced to write their intermediate (class 12) exam on Tuesday evening with under the headlights of vehicles. The incident took place in Maharaja Harendra Kishore Singh college where over 400 students were made to write Hindi papers in the second sitting examination under the lights of vehicles.Also Read - Meet Jai Prakash Yadav Who's Famous as 'Bhojpuri Kapil Sharma' in Chhapra - Watch His Viral Videos

Notably, the examination for the second sitting was scheduled at 1.45 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday. As the seating arrangement of students was not made properly in advance, the examination was delayed till 4 p.m. The students and their parents got angry and they shouted slogans against the college and district administration. Saurabh Suman Yadav, the SDO of Motihari (Sadar) and DSP Arun Kumar Yadav, reached the examination centre and brought the situation under control.

“We convinced the students and their parents for the examination which finally started at 4 p.m. and continued till 7 p.m.,” Saurabh Suman Yadav said. It was dark by the time the students settled down for their exam. As there was no electricity supply in the college, the administration arranged a generator but it did not cater to all the places. Finally, parents who came on their four wheelers switched on the headlights of their vehicles to complete the examination.

Watch the video here:

Exams under car headlights pic.twitter.com/aBW2YelzD9 — Vijay Swaroop (@swaroop_vijay) February 2, 2022

The examination centre superintendent Naveen Kumar Jha has been issued show cause notice and divested of his charge. Meanwhile, Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said he has sought a report on the incident.

“We have constituted a team headed by a district education officer to investigate the matter. We have suspended the centre superintendent,” said S. Kapil Ashok, district magistrate of East Champaran.

(With IANS inputs)