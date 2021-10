Bengaluru: A 7-year-old girl, studying in Bengaluru has recorded a video message for Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai appealing to him to fix the potholes in the city. Dhavani N, a class II student from Tiptur in Tumakuru, also offered her pocket money for filling up roads ridden with potholes. According to a report by Time Of India, Dhavani’s request to the CM comes two years after her mother met with an accident caused by a pothole, leaving her with a broken leg.Also Read - Inspiring! This Hyderabad Couple Has Been Fixing Potholes From Pension Money Since The Last 11 Years

Referring to Bommai as ‘Taata’ (Kannada for grandfather), she explained to him that the condition of Bengaluru roads is pathetic as they are ridden with potholes. “Please get these potholes fixed. They have become death traps. Many people are losing lives. Their families are orphaned. Who will take care of their families?” The girl questions Bommai in the video.

A seven-year-old girl from #Tumkur, #Karnataka makes an appeal to CM Basavaraj Bommai to fill up #potholes in the city. She makes this video two years after her family met with an accident, leaving her mother fractured and the girl injured in the head. pic.twitter.com/2qV8uOY3tj — Suraj Suresh (@Suraj_Suresh16) October 25, 2021

The 1.13 minute video of L. Dhavani has gone viral on the social media and individuals and organisations have praised the little girl for her social concern.

Talking to IANS, Dhavani explained she made the video as she has fallen from the bike many times due to potholes. And, while reading newspapers at the library, she came to know that many lost their lives due to potholes. What if the government does not respond? Dhavani says that she will start filling potholes one by one herself.

Rekha Naveen Kumar, the girl’s mother explained that Dhavani, studying at a government school in Hegganahalli herself made this video. “She is a memory kid who has many records in her name. I take her to the library to read newspapers. She observes many things that we fail to notice. Last year I met with an accident due to a pothole and my leg was fractured. She remembers that and related to the incidents of deaths that occurred due to potholes in the city,” she said.

It is yet to be seen how the entire government machinery including Bommai, who is camping in north Karnataka for by-elections, will react to the video made by the little girl. The Karnataka High Court has also taken note of the pothole menace in the city and has given two deadlines to the government to fill up the potholes of Bengaluru roads.

(With IANS inputs)