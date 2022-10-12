Jaunpur: In yet another freak incident, a man playing the role of Lord Shiva in a Ramlila function suffered a massive cardiac arrest on stage and died. The incident has been reported from UP’s Jaunpur. A video of the incident shows the man dressed as Lord Shiva, suddenly collapsing on the stage when when ‘aarti’ was being performed. Seeing him collapse, people, including the priest, can be seen getting up in order to get some help from outside. he was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The incident took place in Belasin village on Monday.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Goes To Chor Bazaar, Finds His Own Stolen Phone With Shopkeeper. Watch

The deceased, Ram Prasad AKA Chabban Pandey, had been playing the said role for over six years, say reports. The Ramlila was stopped after Prasad’s death. Also Read - Viral Video: Another Ugly Brawl As Women Passengers Shout & Fight Inside Mumbai Local Train | Watch

MAN PLAYING LORD SHIVA COLLAPSES ON STAGE DURING RAMLILA

(Trigger Warning: This video can be disturbing and distressing for users, discretion advised) Also Read - Viral Video: Man Wearing The Nun Costume Does Giddha Dance, Leaves Netizens In Hysterics

आरती के दौरान अचानक मंच पर गिर पड़ा शख्स | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/M8wdUhu1NF — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) October 11, 2022

A spate of similar incidents have been witnessed recently wherein people were seen dying all of a sudden during energetic dance performances or while being on the stage. It may be recalled that two artists playing Hanuman and Ravan respectively, died in the past ten days while performing in the Ramlila.

A 50-year-old man, playing the role of Lord Hanuman died on stage during his performance in Salempur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district. The incident happened when Ram Swaroop, who was dressed as Hanuman, suffered a heart attack after his tail caught fire. In the other incident, a 60-year-old man, playing the role of ‘Ravan’ in Ramlila died on stage during his performance in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya district. The deceased Patiram who was enacting the role of ‘Ravan’ during the episode of ‘Sita Haran’ clutched his chest due to pain, however, before anybody could react, he collapsed on stage.