Home

Viral

Video: Ashneer Grover Advises On Marrying Early For ‘Freedom’ And Internet Is Furious

Video: Ashneer Grover Advises On Marrying Early For ‘Freedom’ And Internet Is Furious

Ashneer Grover's unsolicited marriage advice for millennials and Gen Z was not received well on social media.

Ashneer Grover asked people to get married soon.

New Delhi: Ashneer Grover, former BharatPe co-founder and Shark Tank India judge, is not just known for his business acumen. His tongue-in-cheek replies in Shark Tank India’s Season 1 made him a fan favourite and sparked memes on social media. Grover’s harsh response to entrepreneurs on the first season of Shark Tank India even made some of the other judges point that out to him. He, however, stood by his words and said: “Sometimes, you are nice to someone by not being nice to them”. In a latest interview, Ashneer Grover’s unsolicited advice on marriage for millennials and Gen Z was not received well on social media.

At The Ranveer Show Podcast, Ashneer Grover was asked on what lessons he learned in his 20s. A clip of the interview has now gone viral on social media where Grover asked people to get married soon and not dilly dally it. “I have major view on people marrying late. There is a biological clock for both men and women. Get married early to get free and do bigger things in life,” Ashneer Grover said in the interview.

Grover’s marriage advice has irked people on internet. “Only a MAN can say “ap jaldi bachay karlo and then free ho jao to do bigger things” 😭😭😭😭😭 not everyone is made to follow the same graduation/shadi/bachay pipeline. u r NOT late in life. u r NOT behind or ahead of anyone. make ur life worth living for yourself pls (sic),” one Twitter user posted.

Another user commented, “Only a man can say ‘get free’ after marriage & kids, because the whole system is structured on the backbone of women’s labour & sacrifice. Our mothers & grandmothers are examples. Remember that joke ‘my dad would never know which grade I’m studying in’ that we’ve all cracked?!”

Wow. Nice advise. Quite similar to saying “Put up a fire in your house, you will be motivated and learn firefighting fast”. Lol 🤣 It’s quite sad that one needs to create external responsibilities to get motivated in life. Anyways, was expected from this guy. — Kapeel Kokane – CodeSketched (@kokaneka) January 14, 2023

Only a man can say ‘get free’ after marriage & kids, because the whole system is structured on the backbone of women’s labour & sacrifice. Our mothers & grandmothers are examples. Remember that joke ‘my dad would never know which grade I’m studying in’ that we’ve all cracked?! https://t.co/5pE5CS5GK9 — Ruchita (@roocheetah) January 16, 2023

Ye in jaise parents ke wajah se zindagi bhar therapy leni padti hain. Kids are not a social obligation https://t.co/SHbc7yuZgp — awol (@avgspacelover) January 16, 2023