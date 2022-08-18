New Delhi: To celebrate the glory of India’s 75th Independence Day, Indians residing in the USA took out a Tiranga Yatra on a bulldozer that had posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. And, the poster with CM Yogi’s face had ‘Baba ka bulldozer’ written on it in Hindi. The rally was reportedly carried out by the Indian-origin people of Addition Township in New Jersey, USA.Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Celebrate Independence Day In Spain During Their Romantic Vacation- See VIRAL Pics & Video

Several pictures and videos of the bulldozer moving around the streets of New Jersey are also making rounds on the internet now.

WATCH

Bulldozer rally in Asian Township New Jersey USA which is baba with buldozer.#BulldozerBaba pic.twitter.com/uB5kMwcfkA — TREND NEW (@trendnewnew2) August 17, 2022

The Tiranga rally was reportedly carried out by the Indian-origin people of Addition Township in New Jersey, USA. The streets of New Jersey also resonated with the slogans of ‘CM Yogi Zindabad’ and ‘Bulldozer Baba Zindabad’.

Speaker of the New Jersey General Assembly, Craig J. Coughlin, also joined the Indian community during the celebration.

Speaking about his experience, Speaker Craig Coughlin said, “Though India’s story happened many years after America, our shared ideas of freedom and democracy unite us. As I stand here at the heart of the business district, I am reminded of how the Indian Americans have contributed to the positive growth of New Jersey.”