Bengaluru: Yet another building had to be razed down in Bengaluru due to poor construction and to avoid any mishap. The four-storey building in Mahalakshmi Layout limits was demolished by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities on Wednesday after the foundation of the building started tilting on Tuesday night following the heavy rains. This is the fourth building collapse incident in Bengaluru in a little over two weeks.Also Read - Viral Video: Scary Squid Game Alarm Clock Goes Viral, Watch Exclusive Video

"All the people who lived in those houses and those who lived in the surroundings were shifted elsewhere. Accommodation and food arrangements were made for such families," the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said in a statement. Officials have blamed the heavy rain and poor foundation for the building getting tilted.

Watch the demolition video here:

#WATCH | Karnataka: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) demolished building in Vrushabhavathi ward near Shankar Nag bus stand in Bengaluru, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/bTk8dRKuli — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021



Fortunately, there was no injury or casualty as the municipality was put on an alert on Tuesday night and the residents were evacuated to safety. Reports said the building was one of the 26 structures identified by authorities as vulnerable and a notice was sent on them as well. Following the notice, two families of the eight evacuated while six continued to stay demanding the return of their lease and an amount of Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh by the owner. On Tuesday night, the families were moved to a government school. Some families went to their relatives’ places as the evacuation operation went on till 2 AM.

On Wednesday, the building was razed while the authorities kept looking for the building’s owner. The owner and contractors are being booked and FIR will also be registered, reports said. On October 7, a five-storey apartment in Kasturi Nagar collapsed only a day after seven died in Belagavi following another building collapse. On September 27, a 70-year-old building in Bengaluru’s Lakkasandra area caved in.