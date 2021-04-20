Bhopal: A controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh after a video purportedly showing a BJP MP and former mayor of Bhopal Alok Sharma, flagging off six mini trucks which are meant to carry dead bodies to the cremation ground. In the video, Sharma is seen posing in front of the six garland covered ‘Mukti Vahans’ meant to carry corpses from different hospitals in Bhopal. It is also alleged that one of these “shav vahans” carrying a dead body was stopped for the photoshoot. Also Read - Is He 45+Years Old? Pic of Devendra Fadnavis' 23-Yr-Old Nephew Taking Covid Vaccine Goes Viral, Twitter Enraged

The incident comes close on the heels of state minister Tulsiram Silawat and his supporters recently breaking coconuts and a priest chanting prayers in front of an oxygen tanker in Indore.

Calling the act shameful, State Spokesperson, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Narendra Saluja shared the video on Twitter, with a caption saying, ”Earlier, BJP leaders had worshipped an oxygen tanker in Indore and halted its passage for delivery of oxygen. Now, another leader is seen flagging off Shav Vahans. In another incident, a minister inaugurated a covid care centre. They are finding ‘Apada Me Avsar’ for a photo shoot.”

See the video here:

शर्म करो बेशर्मों…? इंदौर में ऑक्सीजन के टैंकर को घंटो रोककर भाजपा नेताओ ने ख़ूब फ़ोटो बाज़ी की और अब भोपाल में भाजपा के पूर्व महापौर आलोक शर्मा शव वाहनो के साथ फ़ोटो बाज़ी करते हुए ? इंदौर में बन रहे कोविड केयर सेंटर पर भाजपा नेताओ का दौरा ? आपदा में भी अवसर-फ़ोटो बाज़ी ? pic.twitter.com/xz51GCmtcF — Narendra Saluja (@NarendraSaluja) April 19, 2021

In another video, one of these vans was seen carrying a corpse with a voice telling the driver to move slowly for the video shoot. However, Sharma was not visible in this clip.

Meanwhile, Sharma has denied the allegations. “I purchased these vehicles after reading reports about the shortage of ”Shav Vahans” to carry bodies. Media persons were present when I was handing over these vehicles to the management of the hospital concerned,” he told PTI. He termed the allegations against him a “dirty politics by the Congress to stir a controversy”.

After the above video went viral, many on Twitter slammed Alok Sharma for using the tragic event as an opportunity for a photoshoot:

See a few comments:

Even death can be an opportunity for photoshoots. Why miss it? https://t.co/ra1ZAGwOle — N (@nspeaks) April 19, 2021

ismain bhi BJP wale Photo shoot kiye bina nahi reh sakte, kisi ke ghar main matam aahi aur ye utsav mana rahe hai. So Sad, thu thuu thooooo bjp per — Mohammed Fazal Khan (@fazalart17) April 19, 2021