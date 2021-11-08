New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday rode a boat in toxic foam-covered Yamuna in the national capital. Notably, on the occasion of Chhath Puja, several devotees were seen gathered along the banks of the river Yamuna in Delhi to mark the beginning of the festival. However, just like ever year, toxic foam could be seen floating on the surface of the Yamuna due to rising pollution levels.Also Read - Chhath Puja 2021 Day 1: Nahay Khay Significance, Celebrations, All You Need to Know About This Ritual

Speaking to reporters, Tiwari blamed Delhi CM for the situation and said, “You can see that we are riding on the foam. The DDMA has allowed Chhath Puja on designated sites and not on Yamuna ghat.”

“The Delhi government is not bothered about this development. Delhi government bans people from coming to ghats but makes false claims of cleaning it. The Supreme Court should take a suo -motu cognisance on this matter.”

The capital’s water supply has also remained affected since Saturday evening due to a rise in ammonia levels in the Yamuna. Ammonia which is an indicator of pollution in the river, was at around 2.2 ppm (parts per million) on Saturday and Sunday.

ये आज की यमुना नदी की तस्वीरें काफ़ी चिंताजनक हैं और ये तस्वीरें बयान करती हैं कि दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री ने पूर्वांचलीयों की आस्था के पर्व छठ पूजा को यमुना नदी के तट पर मनाने से रोक क्यों लगाई,पोल जो खुल जाती…पहुँच रहा हूँ इस घाट पर सच्चाई दिखाने pic.twitter.com/tvGKfoVoK3 — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) November 8, 2021

The air quality in Delhi-NCR continued to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Monday with an overall air quality index (AQI) of 432, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

“Currently, AQI is still in the ‘severe’ category because of the large influx of stubble-related pollutants which appears to be due to much higher effective fire count observed than that assumed in the SAFAR model for forecasting,” it stated, as reported by news agency PTI.

Amid rising pollution levels in the national capital and adjoining areas, a survey conducted by a community social media platform has found that four in five families in the region have someone facing one or more ailments due to contaminated air. The survey conducted by LocalCircles said that 91 per cent of Delhi residents believe authorities were completely or partially ineffective in enforcing the ban on transportation, distribution and sale of crackers this Diwali.

