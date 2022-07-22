Viral Video: In a scary incident, a train caught fire while passing over a bridge on the Mystic River on the outskirts of Boston in USA on July 21. In a video of the terrifying incident which has gone viral, the front portion of the train is seen going up in flames with thick black smoke billowing from the coaches. Many passengers were forced to jump out of the train’s windows to escape the flames. About 200 people had to be evacuated out of the subway train, authorities said. Thankfully, no one was injured.Also Read - Viral Video Captures Dreamy View of Train Passing Through Dudhsagar Falls in Goa. Watch

The fire was caused when a metal strip came loose from a train car and made contact with a third rail which had electricity coursing through it, New York Times quoted a top official of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority as saying.

Watch the video here:

NEW: Video shows Orange Line riders jumping out of windows after a train car caught on fire over the Mystic River. The MBTA says a person even jumped from the bridge into the water. They declined medical attention. pic.twitter.com/xTdSWFlP2L — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) July 21, 2022

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) said, “This morning, an Orange Line train reported flames & smoke coming from its head car as it traveled across the bridge between Wellington & Assembly station … We will be transparent with our findings and will provide updates as they become available.”

While most escaped through windows of the train, one woman jumped into the Mystic River below. She did not suffer any major injuries and declined medical attention.

New video shows a person in the water after an Orange Line train broke down and started smoking over the Mystic River. Riders had to climb off the train on to the tracks and walk back to the station. Witnesses say one person even jumped into the water. pic.twitter.com/Gvimj7krf9 — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) July 21, 2022

“There were noises like bangs. You could see flames outside of the windows. The flames were coming up. You could smell burning. There was smoke getting into the car. A gentleman that was next to me got off. He was pulling the latch. He was trying to open the emergency exit. It just would not budge. Like, he’s kicking it and people are trying to help him,” rider Jennifer Thomson told WCVB.