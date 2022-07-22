Viral Video: In a scary incident, a train caught fire while passing over a bridge on the Mystic River on the outskirts of Boston in USA on July 21. In a video of the terrifying incident which has gone viral, the front portion of the train is seen going up in flames with thick black smoke billowing from the coaches. Many passengers were forced to jump out of the train’s windows to escape the flames. About 200 people had to be evacuated out of the subway train, authorities said. Thankfully, no one was injured.Also Read - Viral Video Captures Dreamy View of Train Passing Through Dudhsagar Falls in Goa. Watch
The fire was caused when a metal strip came loose from a train car and made contact with a third rail which had electricity coursing through it, New York Times quoted a top official of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority as saying.
Watch the video here:
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) said, “This morning, an Orange Line train reported flames & smoke coming from its head car as it traveled across the bridge between Wellington & Assembly station … We will be transparent with our findings and will provide updates as they become available.”
While most escaped through windows of the train, one woman jumped into the Mystic River below. She did not suffer any major injuries and declined medical attention.
“There were noises like bangs. You could see flames outside of the windows. The flames were coming up. You could smell burning. There was smoke getting into the car. A gentleman that was next to me got off. He was pulling the latch. He was trying to open the emergency exit. It just would not budge. Like, he’s kicking it and people are trying to help him,” rider Jennifer Thomson told WCVB.