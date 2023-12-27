Home

Video: Chicken-Laden Truck Meets With Accident In Agra Due To Fog, People Loot Birds Worth Lakhs

The crash on the heavily fogged-over motorway has resulted in one fatality and more than a dozen injuries. Images from the scene of the collision show a Toyota Fortuner SUV striking the bus’s back end and a sedan colliding with the Fortuner.

New Delhi: Chaos erupted on the Yamuna Expressway after a truck carrying chickens met with an accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway due to dense fog on Wednesday morning, while also contributed to a pile-up. Onlookers seized the opportunity, and were seen hastily collecting chickens and fleeing the scene. Some went so far as to bundle the chickens into sacks. The video from the accident site, which is doing rounds on social media, shows people climbing up the vehicle and picking up chickens and fleeing the spot with a smiles on their faces.

Several commuters were injured in a pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Wednesday morning amid reduced visibility due to fog. According to the officials, the incident took place around 8 am on the Agra to Noida lane of the expressway in Dayanatpur area under the Jewar police station limits.

A video of the pile-up that surfaced on social media showed multiple damaged vehicles, including private and commercial ones, on the expressway. One lane of the carriageway also appeared to be having barricades where some construction work was underway, the purported video showed.

Earlier this month, the upper speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway was capped at 80 km per hour as a preventive measure against accidents due to fog. The speed limitation was started on December 15 and will be in force till February 15.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.