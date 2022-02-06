Hyderabad: In a beautiful gesture, a child took the blessing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while performing ‘dandvat pranam’ during the inauguration ceremony of ‘Statue of Equality’ commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad. In a video shared by ANI, the child dressed traditionally, can be seen bowing down to seek blessings from the Prime Minister who himself bows down to lift the child.Also Read - Viral Video: Man, Busy Looking at Mobile Phone, Falls On Delhi Metro Tracks. See What Happens Next

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | A child took the blessing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while performing 'dandvat pranam' during the inauguration ceremony of 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/yeqAmw5hyU — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the 216-feet tall Statue of Equality commemorates the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste, and creed.

The Statue is made of ‘panchaloha’, a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world. It is mounted on a 54-feet high base building, named ‘Bhadra Vedi’, has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

Speaking at the launch event, PM Modi said, “A great leader and advocate of equality, BR Ambedkar was a big follower of Sri Ramanujacharya Ji and abided by his principles on an equal society for all. Ramanujacharya Ji gave composition for Sanskrit Granth and gave Tamil language equal importance in Bhakti Marg,” he said.

