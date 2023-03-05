Home

Video: Cop Saves Woman, Child Who Slipped While Deboarding Moving Train in Kanpur

The video shared by the UP police shows a woman throwing a bag on the platform and later attempting to exit the moving train with a child.

Kanpur: The alertness and timely action by a head constable of the Government Railway Police (GRP) saved the lives of a woman passenger and her child who accidentally slipped and fell while attempting to get off a moving train at the Kanpur Central railway station on Saturday.

The entire incident which was captured in the CCTV cameras is now doing rounds on social media. The incident was shared on Instagram by Uttar Pradesh Police. GRP station in-charge RK Dwivedi told TOI that the name of the woman passenger is Rachna Srivastava.

The woman along with her two children reached Kanpur Central from Gwalior on Saturday, he said and added, “The incident had occurred when the empty rack of the Balamau Passenger train arrived at Kanpur Central’s platform No. 1. Thinking that the train would go to Unnao, she boarded it with both her children.”

About the incident:

The video shared by the UP police shows a woman throwing a bag on the platform and later attempting to exit the moving train with a child. As soon as she puts her leg on the platform, she loses balance and falls down from the train along with the child. GRP head constable Sheelendra Singh, who was on duty, and was also standing there saved her by immediately grabbing her hands and pulling her in an opposite direction

“Train(ed) to rescue- Saluting the heroic act of HC Shailendra of #UPGRP who saved a woman from falling off the railway track with incredible agility at Kanpur central railway stn. Boarding or disembarking a moving train can be fatal & should be avoided at all cost,” reads the caption.

Since being shared, the short clip has amassed over 20,000 views and two thousand likes.

The entire incident which has taken place at platform no. 1 in front of the GRP police station was captured on the CCTV camera.

