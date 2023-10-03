Home

VIDEO: Crocodile Found Inside BMC Shivaji Park Swimming Pool, Bites Employee

Viral Video: A 2-foot-long crocodile was found inside BMC Shivaji Park Swimming Pool. The reptile was found inside the BMC’s swimming pool where 2,000 people, including kids, swim daily. According to reports, a BMC Pool employee was bit by the wild animal. He was later admitted in the hospital.

#Mumbai Crocodile inside the BMC Shivaji Park Swimming Pool in Dadar A 2-foot-long crocodile was discovered in the pool and bit a BMC Pool employee, who was brought to the hospital.#Maharashtra #Nanded #AsianGames2023 #YashasviJaiswal #NewsClick Abhisar Sharma Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/3ULgNuIfud — zadakhabar (@zadakhabar) October 3, 2023

A baby crocodile was found in the Olympic size swimming pool at around 5.30 am today. The reptile was caught with the help of experts and the process of handing it over to the department is underway. Deputy Commissioner (Parks) Kishore Gandhi has also informed that an inquiry will be made as to where the baby crocodile came from in the swimming pool and accordingly necessary preventive care will be taken in the future.

It is to be noted that there is a private zoo museum next to this swimming pool and it is expected that the crocodile came from there.

